Gurukul World School, Mohali, hosts Elevate 2026

Gurukul World School, Mohali, hosted Elevate 2026, a vibrant inter-school competition featuring enthusiastic participation from 27 schools across the region. The event offered students diverse platforms to showcase their creativity, confidence and talent through rhyme, fireless cooking, group dance, painting, street play, public speaking, musical rap and entrepreneurship challenges. Students displayed remarkable enthusiasm, teamwork, artistic skills, stage presence and innovative thinking throughout the competitions. Associate Principal Raina Chona appreciated their vibrant participation, while Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated all participating schools and expressed gratitude for their overwhelming response, celebrating the event as a successful culmination of creativity, collaboration and innovation.
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