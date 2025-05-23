Gurukul World School, Mohali, hosts special assembly on ‘Inclusive Education’

The school hosted a special assembly on ‘Inclusive Education’, where students came together to express powerful messages of acceptance, empathy, and equality. The assembly featured soulful music, vibrant dance performances, thought-provoking skit, and moving mime act, all beautifully crafted to highlight the importance of creating a world where every individual feels seen, supported, and valued. Through the language of art, students reminded everyone that inclusion is not just an initiative — it’s a way of life.

Advertisement