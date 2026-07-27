Gurukul World School, Mohali, observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

Gurukul World School, Mohali, solemnly observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with great patriotism and reverence, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The special assembly, conducted by the students of Class VIII, was a heartfelt celebration of the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the heroes of the Kargil War. The programme featured inspiring patriotic songs, captivating dance performances, thought-provoking speeches and powerful skits that beautifully portrayed the valour and selfless devotion of the Indian Armed Forces. Addressing the gathering, Principal Poonamjit Kaur emphasised the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the armed forces and instilling the values of patriotism, courage and national pride in the younger generation.
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