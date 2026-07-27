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Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul World School, Mohali, observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

Gurukul World School, Mohali, observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:31 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Gurukul World School, Mohali, solemnly observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with great patriotism and reverence, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The special assembly, conducted by the students of Class VIII, was a heartfelt celebration of the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the heroes of the Kargil War. The programme featured inspiring patriotic songs, captivating dance performances, thought-provoking speeches and powerful skits that beautifully portrayed the valour and selfless devotion of the Indian Armed Forces. Addressing the gathering, Principal Poonamjit Kaur emphasised the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the armed forces and instilling the values of patriotism, courage and national pride in the younger generation.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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