Gurukul World School, Mohali, organises activities to promote Punjabi culture

Gurukul World School, Mohali, organised activities for students of classes III to XI to promote Punjabi language, literature, culture and heritage. Students participated in sulekh (beautiful handwriting), creative and picture-based writing, Punjabi speaking activities, news readings, and traditional Punjabi games. These activities encouraged students to enhance their language, vocabulary, creativity, communication and presentation skills while connecting with the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A vibrant Punjabi Cultural Exhibition — "Old Punjab to Modern Punjab" was also organised, showcasing the journey of Punjab through its traditions, lifestyle, customs and cultural heritage.

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