Gurukul World School, Mohali, students visit Herbal Garden

As part of their experiential learning journey, the curious young minds of Class V at the school visited Herbal Garden. This hands-on experience offered students a closer look at the wonders of nature and the medicinal value of herbs. During the immersive learning experience, the knowledgeable experts at the garden shared fascinating insights about various herbs and their medicinal properties. From understanding the benefits of natural remedies to learning the importance of sustainable practices, students gained valuable knowledge that connects the classroom to the world around them.