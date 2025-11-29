Gurukul World School organises one-day trip to Rocksport Adventure

Gurukul World School, Mohali, organised a thrilling one-day trip to Rocksport Adventure, Rajpura, for students of classes III to X. The fun-filled outdoor experience was enriched with exciting activities that encouraged teamwork, confidence and a spirit of adventure. Students eagerly took part in various adventure challenges, obstacle courses and group games that strengthened their coordination and resilience. To ensure a delightful experience, the school also provided breakfast and lunch, adding to the joy of the day.

Advertisement