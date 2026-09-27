Gurukulites clinch gold in TT

Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh, added another glorious chapter to its sporting legacy as its table tennis team clinched the gold medal at the UT Inter-School State-Level Table Tennis Championship 2026, held at the Table Tennis Hall, Sector 23, Chandigarh. The victorious team comprised Garvita Surana (VIII-C), Trishi Surana (VI-A), Arohi Singla (VIII-A) and Ryana Tayal (VI-C), who displayed remarkable skill, precision, coordination and sporting spirit throughout the competition. Their outstanding performance brought laurels to the school and showcased the exceptional sporting talent nurtured at the school. The school management and Principal Urvashi Kakkar congratulated the young champions and their coach on their commendable achievement and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and bringing greater glory to the institution.
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