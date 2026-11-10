Gurukulites win silver in football championship

The football team of Gurukul World School, Mohali, delivered an impressive performance by securing the silver medal at the Inter-School District Football Championship, held at SKRCPE, Bhago Majra, Kharar. The team showcased remarkable teamwork, coordination, determination and sportsmanship throughout the championship, competing with great enthusiasm and skill. The achievement reflected the players' dedication, consistent efforts and passion for the game. The team comprised Kulrajdeep Singh (Class VII), Agam Sandhu and Varnan Bhargaw (Class VIII), and Tejasvir Singh Grewal and Karandeep Singh (Class IX). Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the players on their commendable achievement and appreciated their team spirit, discipline and dedication. She encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and achieve greater milestones in sports.