Gurukul’s girls secure 2nd position in handball

The U-17 team of Gurukul World School secured second position in the Inter-School Zonal Handball Tournament 2026, held at Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali. Led by Captain Kudrat Kaur of Class IX, the team displayed excellent skill, discipline, determination and teamwork. Team members included Abigail, Ariyna Sagroli, Gitanjali Rai, Guntaas Kaur, Samreet Kaur, Jasmeh, Kairvee Bhasin, Ashnoor Kaur Wadhwa, Mysha Kaur, Subiksha Sharma and Minal Bhogal. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the team for their commendable performance and sporting spirit.

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