DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurupurb celebrated at KB DAV School

Gurupurb celebrated at KB DAV School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690dcbc2ba40a 20.KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School CHANDIGARH
Advertisement

Gurupurb was celebrated with devotion and reverence at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh. The day began with a soulful shabad kirtan by the school choir middle group, followed by a prabhat pheri procession where students dressed as panj pyare sang devotional songs and spread joy. A special langar seva was organised, where students served karah prasad, bananas and sweets. Nursery students presented a special morning assembly, sharing the significance of Gurpurb and reciting the mool mantra with innocence and faith. They also performed an action song, "Shukar Karan" and shared Guru Nanak Dev's golden rules, emphasising values like truth, honesty, kindness and equality. The celebration concluded with a soulful "waheguru" action song, spreading peace and universal brotherhood. Principal Pooja Prakash appreciated the students' participation and encouraged them to follow Guru Nanak Dev's path of truth, kindness and service to humanity.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts