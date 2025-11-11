Gurupurb celebrated at KB DAV School

Gurupurb was celebrated with devotion and reverence at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh. The day began with a soulful shabad kirtan by the school choir middle group, followed by a prabhat pheri procession where students dressed as panj pyare sang devotional songs and spread joy. A special langar seva was organised, where students served karah prasad, bananas and sweets. Nursery students presented a special morning assembly, sharing the significance of Gurpurb and reciting the mool mantra with innocence and faith. They also performed an action song, "Shukar Karan" and shared Guru Nanak Dev's golden rules, emphasising values like truth, honesty, kindness and equality. The celebration concluded with a soulful "waheguru" action song, spreading peace and universal brotherhood. Principal Pooja Prakash appreciated the students' participation and encouraged them to follow Guru Nanak Dev's path of truth, kindness and service to humanity.

