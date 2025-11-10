DT
Home / The School Tribune / Halloween celebrated

Halloween celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, celebrated Halloween with enthusiasm, going beyond the curriculum and bringing joy and entertainment to the children. The event began with the lighting of lamps. During the assembly, Principal Ravindra Kumar greeted all students on the occasion. Some students portrayed scary yet humorous characters. Through characters like "Ghost with a Heart," "Friendly Witch," and "Smiley Monster," they conveyed the message that even fear, when taken positively, can become entertainment. The children danced to songs like "Spooky Night," "Trick or Treat," and "Don't Be Afraid." The programme included more than just dance and acting, but also numerous entertaining games and creative activities.

