Home / The School Tribune / Halloween celebrated

Halloween celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Shishu Niketan School, Behlolpur, organised a lively and colourful Halloween celebration on its campus. The event was filled with excitement, creativity, and enthusiastic participation from students of all classes. Students came dressed in a variety of imaginative costumes, including witches, ghosts, superheroes, fairies, and other themed characters. The campus was beautifully decorated with pumpkins, paper bats, cobwebs and other Halloween elements, creating a festive and spooky atmosphere. The celebration featured a special Halloween parade where students showcased their costumes with confidence. Teachers also joined the fun and encouraged students to learn about the tradition behind Halloween. Activities like “Trick-or-Treat”, storytelling, face painting, mask-making, and craft sessions added to the joy of the day.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

