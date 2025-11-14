Halloween celebrated

Shishu Niketan School, Behlolpur, organised a lively and colourful Halloween celebration on its campus. The event was filled with excitement, creativity, and enthusiastic participation from students of all classes. Students came dressed in a variety of imaginative costumes, including witches, ghosts, superheroes, fairies, and other themed characters. The campus was beautifully decorated with pumpkins, paper bats, cobwebs and other Halloween elements, creating a festive and spooky atmosphere. The celebration featured a special Halloween parade where students showcased their costumes with confidence. Teachers also joined the fun and encouraged students to learn about the tradition behind Halloween. Activities like “Trick-or-Treat”, storytelling, face painting, mask-making, and craft sessions added to the joy of the day.

