Halloween celebrated at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Halloween was celebrated by kindergarten students at the school. The grand celebration saw students and teachers dressed up in various costumes to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. The students came dressed in various outfits to mark the welcoming of good spirits and drive away the bad spirits in their lives. The students got the opportunity to go trick or treating, enjoy candies, and dance at a Halloween party. A fun-filled party was organised for all students. There was music and spooky decor, and the school’s multi-purpose hall was embellished for Halloween, with all eerie and scary things.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast
A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...
Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls
Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources
The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...
AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty
The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...