Halloween celebrated at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Halloween was celebrated by kindergarten students at the school. The grand celebration saw students and teachers dressed up in various costumes to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. The students came dressed in various outfits to mark the welcoming of good spirits and drive away the bad spirits in their lives. The students got the opportunity to go trick or treating, enjoy candies, and dance at a Halloween party. A fun-filled party was organised for all students. There was music and spooky decor, and the school’s multi-purpose hall was embellished for Halloween, with all eerie and scary things.