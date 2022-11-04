Halloween time at Cambridge International School, Palampur

Halloween was celebrated in the school. In past few years, Halloween has become a part of celebrations in several countries around the world. Celebrating this unique day was real fun for little kids. Students dressed up as vampires, witches, ghosts, zombies, and monsters to ward away the evil spirits, as the tradition goes. Face painting and dancing to the tunes of spooky music was thoroughly enjoyed by kids. Later, candies were distributed to students as a part of trick and treat tradition.
