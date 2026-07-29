Handball team excels in Block Games

The Under-17 Girls' Handball Team of Amolak Public School, Ambala Cantt. delivered an outstanding performance at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Block Games, held at Sector 10, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Ambala City, securing the second position (Runner-Up) and bringing glory to the school. The team showcased exceptional grit and teamwork throughout the tournament. After qualifying through the first two preliminary matches with solid victories, the team advanced to the semi-finals, where they delivered a brilliant performance to secure their place in the grand finale.

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