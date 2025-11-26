Hansraj Public School conducts special assemblies on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, conducted a series of special assemblies focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - Zero Hunger, Quality Education, Reduced Inequalities, and Climate Action. Each assembly featured speeches, nukkad nataks, dances and songs that highlighted sustainability, empathy and global responsibility. Students recreated real-life situations to portray community challenges and shared practical solutions to address them. Each session ended with a pledge to work towards a fairer and more sustainable world. Principal Mrs Jaya Bhardwaj commended the students and teachers, stating that true education extends beyond academics to nurture responsible and compassionate global citizens.

