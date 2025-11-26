Hansraj Public School conducts special assemblies on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, conducted a series of special assemblies focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - Zero Hunger, Quality Education, Reduced Inequalities, and Climate Action. Each assembly featured speeches, nukkad nataks, dances and songs that highlighted sustainability, empathy and global responsibility. Students recreated real-life situations to portray community challenges and shared practical solutions to address them. Each session ended with a pledge to work towards a fairer and more sustainable world. Principal Mrs Jaya Bhardwaj commended the students and teachers, stating that true education extends beyond academics to nurture responsible and compassionate global citizens.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now