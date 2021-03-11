Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

An event was organised at the school to celebrate ‘Motherhood’ on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The unconditional love and dedication of a mother werehighlighted through a series of activities like enact an advertisement, best out of waste, mother-child ramp walk , skip-n-twirl, gift wrapping, sing a song etc. More than 90% mother-child pairs participated in the event. Earlier in the morning students showered praises on their mothers through speeches and poems. The school organised a workshop on parenting to help maintain a healthy, positive and happy relation between parents and kids. Principal Jaya Bhadwaj highlighted the multi-tasking abilities of super moms. “A mother teaches her child everything that she knows right from talking, walking to living a fulfilling life. She is also the one who disciplines and educates a child for a better living. No one can pay back for what a mother does for her child. All we can do is reciprocate the same affection and love just the way she does. So, on this day, I urge all the children to make a resolution that not only today but throughout their lives they will keep showering love and respect towards their mothers,” she said while addressing the students.
