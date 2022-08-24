Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A rally was taken out by the student members of the Peace Club of the school to sensitise the students and city residents to the spirit of patriotism and pay homage. The day started with the students being apprised of the importance of national symbols with focus on the national flag. The flag code was explained to them. “Freedom is our birth right, but also an important responsibility,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while flagging off the rally. Young Hansarians assembled at the Sector-6 roundabout and raised slogans to spread the message.
