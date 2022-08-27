Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

'Nature has enough for everyone's need, but not for one's greed', with these profound words H.R. Gandhar, Vice-President, DAVCMC, New Delhi, addressed the staff and students of Hansraj Public School, to mark the culmination of the Vedic Awareness Week. Eminent scholars of DAV fraternity Arya Samaj and Principals of the DAV schools from the Tricity graced the occasion. Swami Sachidanand talked about the relevance of the Vedas in the recent times and showered the staff and students with pearls of wisdom. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, expressed her gratitude to the eminent guests and scholars.