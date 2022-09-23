Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised DAV National Sports (cluster level) under the aegis of DAV CMC, New Delhi. In the tournament, 175 players from 25 schools participated in 17 disciplines of sports, including yoga, wushu, judo, karate, chess and taekwondo, at different venues in Panchkula. “Sports not only make young people stay healthy, avoid unwanted illness, improve mental and physical health, but also help improve skills like teamwork, leadership, patience, discipline, learning from failure and sportsmanship,” said Jaya Bhardwaj, Cluster Head and Principal, Hansraj Public School, while honoring the winners in different sports and categories. She congratulated all the winners.