Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a workshop on classical dance form 'Kathak' as a part of the ongoing Heritage Week celebrations. Noted Kathak exponent Sanjeet Gangani put up various acts through dance before an enchanted audience. He taught the nuances of the dance form to the students. The programme is being organised in collaboration with SPICMACAY. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj said, "Pursuing any art form in life is very important as it not only allows creative expression but also teaches problem solving and critical thinking. It also helps builds essential skills such as analysis, synthesis, evaluation, and critical judgment."
