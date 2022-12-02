Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school conducted the 2nd edition of National Youth Parliament Scheme - a flagship programme of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs aimed at spreading the spirit of democracy. Students portraying the role of MPs raised issues like recent collapse of flyovers and bridges in some states, stubble burning, pollution & cyber bullying during the Zero Hour. Later, the House moved the plea for stronger provisions in ongoing Bill, "The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2022 to replace the Press and Registration of Book Act, 1867". Principal Jaya Bhardwaj expressed her satisfaction saying, “The future of the nation is in the safe hands. As India celebrates its Constitution Day in this month, it is befitting to sensitise and train the students to be future ready to uphold the dignity of our Constitution."