Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. The ceremony commenced with unfurling of the Tri-color by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj followed by singing of the National Anthem in unison. Earlier, a series of activities and competitions were conducted throughout the week to apprise students of the love and respect for the democratic way of life. The morning assemblies were specially curated to apprise students of the importance of Republic Day where they were reminded of their duties towards the nation as enshrined in The Constitution of India, 1949. Inspiring speeches, poems, songs and short skit were put up to instil love for the nation with a message of peace and harmony. The dance troupe of the school participated in the celebrations at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. The Principal urged students to uphold the honor, integrity, diversity and uniqueness of the country.