Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. The ceremony commenced with unfurling of the Tri-color by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj followed by singing of the National Anthem in unison. Earlier, a series of activities and competitions were conducted throughout the week to apprise students of the love and respect for the democratic way of life. The morning assemblies were specially curated to apprise students of the importance of Republic Day where they were reminded of their duties towards the nation as enshrined in The Constitution of India, 1949. Inspiring speeches, poems, songs and short skit were put up to instil love for the nation with a message of peace and harmony. The dance troupe of the school participated in the celebrations at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. The Principal urged students to uphold the honor, integrity, diversity and uniqueness of the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...