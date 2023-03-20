Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Ecstacy-23 Recognition Day for students of Class I to celebrate new beginnings and big dreams for the future. The programme began with a welcome song presented by students. The fairy tale "Hansel and Gretal" was enacted by the tiny tots. They also presented folk dance of Telanagna on the theme of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat". The highlight of the celebrations was students walking on the stage for their KG convocation. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj gave away certificates to the children. She said, "At Hansraj, we recognise and appreciate the intelligence each one is endowed with and incorporate innovative techniques to instill the love of learning among them."