Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Ecstacy-23 Recognition Day for students of Class I to celebrate new beginnings and big dreams for the future. The programme began with a welcome song presented by students. The fairy tale "Hansel and Gretal" was enacted by the tiny tots. They also presented folk dance of Telanagna on the theme of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat". The highlight of the celebrations was students walking on the stage for their KG convocation. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj gave away certificates to the children. She said, "At Hansraj, we recognise and appreciate the intelligence each one is endowed with and incorporate innovative techniques to instill the love of learning among them."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police
Amritpal is still on the run
UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters
The Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission is grab...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in India to explore ways to boost bilateral ties
In their talks later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Mod...
Thousands of farmers to descend on Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat
To press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price