Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Labour Day to honour workers for their contribution towards society. A special assembly was organised for the students to sensitise them about dignity of labour, importance of this day and the reason behind the celebration of this day. Students also read out speeches and poems, all of which highlighed dignity of labour. A special yajana was performed for the welfare of the workers of the school wherein cards made by the children expressing gratitude were handed over to them. "Work is worship, no job is menial so it should not be labelled as big or small. Each has its own importance and a specific role", said PrincipalJaya Bhardwaj while addressing the students.