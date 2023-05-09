Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A blood donation camp was organised on the school premises during the first parents teacher meet of the session. The camp was organised with the help of Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI. Teachers, parents, relatives and school 'Alumni Team' all were highly motivated to donate blood.
