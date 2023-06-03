Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a three-day interactive workshop on physical and mental well-being of faculty members. Resource person Jaya Bhardwaj, Distt Training Coordinator, CBSE, CAE informed the delegates about the need and importance to address the issue with utmost care and urgency. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj said, "Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. It can help students to develop and maintain strong relationships with others, as well as an overall sense of contentment. Good mental health also allows them to deal with life's challenges and stressors in their daily lives."