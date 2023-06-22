Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

International Day of Yoga was observed at the school. Principal, Jaya Bhardwaj led the session by demonstrating pranayama and different yoga-asanas. She talked about many benefits of rising early and practicing yoga. “Modern day life lures us with comfort. In order to make our life convenient and comfortable we suffer from hypertension, obesity and cardiac problems. In this scenario, yoga is very helpful as it teaches us to lead a healthy life. It improves creativity, concentration and sharpens our memory. Various asanas, meditation technique and breathing exercises help promote over all well being of a person who practices yoga regularly,” she said. “Yoga also provides tools for practising compassion, mindfulness, generosity, focus, strength, healthy eating and quality sleep,” she added. The session concluded with synchronised chanting of shalokas and om dhawani.