Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A grand function was organised at the school to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of modern India’s thinker and founder of Arya Samaj Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and the martyrdom day of Mahatma Shraddhanand. Teachers and students of the school together performed ‘251 Kundiya Havan’ and lit 1,000 lamps together to create the formation of the words, ‘200th birth anniversary’. President of the Arya Samaj Pratinidhi Sabha, Chandigarh, Hansraj Gandhar, eminent scholars of the Arya Samaj Sarvashree KK Arya, Ramesh Jeevan and BC Joshan and principals of other schools and many Arya Sevaks were also present. After the havan, the school choir paid respects to both the great personalities by singing beautiful bhajans. Hansraj Gandhar urged everyone to follow in the footsteps of Maharishi Dayanand and Mahatma Shraddhanand. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj thanked all the guests for making the programme a success.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula