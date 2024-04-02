Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school invited the parents of new students of Nursery and LKG for academic session 2024-25 for a post-admission orientation session. It was aimed at building a shared understanding of the vision, values and establishing a lasting connect with the new school. The orientation began by welcoming the parents, presenting them a platform to interact with the teachers, block in charge and Principal Jaya Bhardwaj. An array of activities were meticulously planned and brought to life by the teachers to give a glimpse into the teaching-learning process practised in the classroom and beyond. An overview of the school, its philosophy, and ethos were shared with them along with the journey from the inception to the latest annual pedagogical plan as per NEP 2020. The parents were also apprised of the paradigm shift in teaching methodology, keeping in mind the various domains of learning affected by the process. “The parent-school partnership programme emphasises on the strong connect and association between the school and parents. At Hansraj, the parents are valued as ambassadors and spokespersons through a shared vision. This association is an endeavour to build a strong bond and support system which has been a testament to the founding principles of the school,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the gathering of parents.

