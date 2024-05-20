Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised Hansraj Public School Model United Nations (HPSMUN) which was inaugurated with the lighting of traditional lamp. The event, which is a stimulation of United Nations Organization (UNO) witnessed participation from students of various schools of tricity. Guest of honour, Nisha Peshin, Director, Public Schools and Academics DAVCMC, New Delhi, joined the event online to motivate the participants. She congratulated Principal, Jaya Bhardwaj and her team for organising the event.

