Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Students made their mentors proud yet again with an excellent result in CBSE class X and XII exams. As many as 151 students appeared for the Class X and 41 appeared for XII exam, respectively, and the school's result is 100 per cent. Aastha Gupta of Class XII Medical stream has topped with 94.6 per cent marks, followed by Viren Bahri securing 94 per cent marks Non-Medical stream. In Class X, Vanya Mittal has topped with 98.8 per cent marks. 21 students have secured more than 95 per cent and 48 more than 90 per cent. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj has congratulated all the students and teachers for putting their best efforts.

