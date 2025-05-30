Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, hosts teacher training workshop

Under the aegis of the DAV Centre for Academic Excellence (DAVCAE), New Delhi, the school hosted a two-day teacher training workshop focused on strengthening foundational education. The workshop was designed for educators teaching at the Nursery, EEDP-1, and EEDP-2 levels, encompassing classes from Nursery to Grade II. With the aim of equipping teachers with cutting-edge pedagogical tools and classroom competencies, the workshop offered a series of immersive, hands-on sessions that highlighted child-centric and developmentally appropriate practices. A total of 59 educators from DAV schools across the Panchkula cluster participated in the workshop, engaging actively in collaborative discussions, activity-based learning, and reflective teaching strategies. In her inspiring address, Cluster Head and Principal of Hansraj Public School Jaya Bhardwaj lauded the educators for their dedication and commitment to professional development. She urged them to carry the spirit of the training into their classrooms, transforming them into spaces of joy, discovery, and growth for every child.

