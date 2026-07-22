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Home / The School Tribune / Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, organises parent empowerment workshop

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, organises parent empowerment workshop

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:38 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula, organised a parent empowerment workshop titled 'Nurturing Little Minds: Raising Happy, Confident & Future-Ready Children' for parents of students from Nursery to Class II. The workshop received an overwhelming response with enthusiastic participation from a large number of parents. The expert-led sessions focused on positive parenting, children's emotional well-being, child development and practical strategies for creating a nurturing home environment. Interactive discussions and real-life examples encouraged active participation, enabling parents to gain meaningful insights into supporting their children's growth. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between parents and the school in shaping confident, emotionally secure and future-ready children. She urged parents to work closely with teachers to ensure the holistic development of every child. Parents appreciated the initiative, describing the workshop as insightful, enriching and highly relevant. The workshop concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, reaffirming the school's commitment to strengthening the home-school partnership and promoting the overall well-being of every child.

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