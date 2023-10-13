Hansraj Public School, Sec 6, Panchkula, observes Mental Health Week

The school observed Mental Health Week for promoting mental health and well-being of the students. The programme is part of the ongoing programme ‘Manodarpan’, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education under the Atamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. A plethora of activities were organised to help students understand the role and importance of mental well-being in shaping a holistic personality of an individual. A rally and a street play were organised to spread the message among the masses and students. The importance of gratitude was highlighted and the students were encouraged to express themselves by putting up gratitude notes on the bulletin board. Meaningful comic strips were created and presented to introduce the genre of humour in understanding and practicing mental wellness. Workshops and seminars were conducted for the teachers where they were apprised of not only personal wellness but also how to create happy classrooms and joyful learning. “Manodarpan’ is a very useful initiative which intends to bridge the gap between home and school by building an understanding of the new normal. It fosters life skills to become resilient, caring, responsible independent learner,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the students on the topic of wellness during morning assembly

#Bharat #Panchkula