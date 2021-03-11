Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

“Independence is not what you get, it is what you make out of it”, said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while unfurling the national flag in the school grounds on the occasion of 76th Independence Day Celebrations. “The Independence Day promotes nationalism and patriotism towards the nation. It is one of the most important days for every Indian as it allows everyone to value future, hard attained freedom and communal harmony with each passing year,” she added. A number of events were organised at the school before August 15 to sensitise the students about the importance of freedom. These included a rally to spread the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, followed by ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’ in which the students paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. As many as 1,000 students of different classes joined hands to create a human map of India.