Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

With the aim to highlighting the importance of the national language, Hindi, the school organised a week-long celebrations, which culminated on September 14. Various activities like poetry recitation, newspaper reading and extempore speech were organised to improve the linguistic skills of the students. Students were given certificates of merit and appreciation. The students were made aware of the significance and richness of Hindi language. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded the students for their enthusiastic participation.
