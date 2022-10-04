Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

Dasehra was celebrated by the pre-primary wing at the school. “Celebrating festivals is an integral part of learning at Hansraj Public School,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the students on the occasion. Speeches, poems and a short play were performed through which tiny tots depicted the values associated with the Indian culture and heritage. Children came dressed in ethnic clothes and watched some informative videos on Dasehra. Teachers also shared some valuable information.
