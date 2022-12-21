Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

The school celebrated its Annual Sports Day-2022 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Nearly 1,200 students of Nursery to Class VII competed in various events, including sprints, relays, sack race, lemon and spoon race. All students, especially the participants, were really excited about the event. The event opened with an impressive march past by the contingents of the four houses of the school, sports torch, flag hoisting and the oath ceremony, followed by the DAV Anthem sung by the school choir. Chief guest Gyan Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana State Assembly, and Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary, Haryana, took the salute and declared the sports meet open. HR Gandhar, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, eminent personalities of DAVCMC, Principal of various schools of the tricity and other dignitaries also graced the occasion. The spectacular display of yoga, PT, martial arts, Zumba dance and the other cultural items remained the main attraction of the event. The school released the latest issue of its e-magzine, Hansraj Times. School alumni Ridhima Aggarwal, Ranji player, Punjab, was present on the occasion to motivate the budding sports persons of the school. The chief guest applauded school Principal Jaya Bhardwaj for her outstanding contribution in shaping up the school with her rich experience in the field of education. Star sportspersons who have represented the school on the international and national levels were honoured. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj extended her warm gratitude to all the eminent guests and parents for their presence. She congratulated the winners.
