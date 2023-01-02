Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

‘Roots of HPS’ the school fete was organised by ‘Ehsas’, the alumni association of the school. The event was inaugurated by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj with much aplomb and fanfare. The school campus wore a festive look with beautifully decorated stalls where the students were seen enjoying themselves. Variety of fun-filled activities made the bright sunny day even more enjoyable with main attraction being the stand-up comedy and the treasure hunt. A large number of visitors, which included students, old as well as present, and parents attended the fete. Surbhi Goyal and Hardik Gupta, ex-Hansarians, were nostalgic at being in the school once again at such a fun-filled event. The event ended on a musical note with the DJ concert. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded the efforts of Ankit Gupta and Rabdeep Chaudhary, president and vice-president of Ehsas, and their team for organising the event successfully.
