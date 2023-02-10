Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

Staff and students bade farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII. The event opened with the traditional lighting of lamp by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj.

"We have worked hard to nurture students with love, care and dedication. They are now equipped with skills which will help them tackle life's challenges. I want to implore my dear outgoing students to always see themselves as good ambassadors of their alma mater and never let anything blemish the integrity they have nurtured over the years in this institution. I wish them luck and pray for the fulfillment of their dreams and aspirations," she said, while addressing students.

The students, dressed in elegant attires, witnessed a plethora of activities planned for the farewell ceremony. The students were conferred with titles and given mementos.

They expressed gratitude towards their teachers for grooming them to face the challenges of life. Amit Sharma and Anika Sharma were adjudged Mr Personality and Miss Personality on the basis of various rounds.