Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

In order to apprise teachers of financial literacy and use of digital tools, a seminar was organised by COE, Panchkula, CBSE, at the school. The spokesperson, Manjit Dhillon, CS, informed the delegates about various aspects of savings and investments in order to secure their hard-earned money. The use of various applications was also explained for the ease of digital tools for banking and transactions of money. The seminar, which was attended by 120 teachers from schools across Panchkula, was much appreciated by the attendees. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj extended her vote of thanks and encouraged the delegates to be aware and encouraged safe banking for all. "If you are earning, you have the responsibility and the liberty to save your hard-earned money. This is the first step to financial liberty and I wish well for your future financial transactions," she said, while addressing the gathering.