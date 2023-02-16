Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The school organised a good luck party for the students of Class X ahead of the board examinations. Dressed in their finery, students expressed their gratitude and affection towards their teachers and classmates. Apt titles and mementos were presented to the students and blessings were showered for their bright future. "Change is constant. As you are about to enter the next phase of your student life, expect that some challenges await you. We have tried our best to equip you with necessary skills and knowledge to make you future-ready. I wish you all the best for the upcoming examinations and the adventures that await you in the years to come," said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the students.