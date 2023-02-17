Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

The new members of the student cabinet for the 2023-24 session were inducted at the investiture ceremony in the school. Members of the outgoing cabinet handed over the duties and responsibilities to the newly appointed members. This occasion was wrapped up with the faith that the newly appointed cabinet would carry out its duties with integrity, dedication and excellence and uphold the good name of the school. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj administered the oath of office to the new cabinet and pinned the badges. Earlier, a hawan was performed.
