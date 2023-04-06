Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

"A parent is a teacher at home and a teacher is a parent in school and the child is the centre around which revolves the education system", was the theme of the Parent Orientation Programme organised at the school. The classrooms were decorated to welcome the parents and students who were looking forward to a promising year ahead. The orientation was attended in large numbers by the parents where they were apprised of the vision, mission, motto and teaching methodology for the new session. An overview of changes, assessment policy and skill subjects introduced by the CBSE was also given. Being interactive in nature, the orientation set the ball rolling for a smooth and fruitful academic year ahead. A power point presentation focusing on the planner for the coming session was shown to the parents."Orientation is very important both for students and parents as it initiates a harmonious learning process while familiarising the parents with institutional ethos", said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj. She emphasised on a strong unionisation of teachers and parents to ensure overall development of the children. The initiative was appreciated by the parents.