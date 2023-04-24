Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The Arya Yuva Samaj of the school organised Hansraj Day to pay homage to Mahatma Hansraj on his 159th birth anniversary. A series of competitions were organised to honour the social reformer. A havan ceremony was organised in the presence of Swami Sampurnanand Sarswati, HR Gandhar, vice president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, Ravinder Talvaar, secretary, DAVCMC, New Delhi, Jaskiran Harike, manager, Hansraj Public School and others. Over 400 students from various schools in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Surajpur participated in the event. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj appreciated the participants.
