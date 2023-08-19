Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

“Sustainability is the continuum of life on planet Earth, said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the delegates at a seminar organised in collaboration with Wipro Earthian Sustainability Education Programme for Schools and Colleges 2023-24. She appreciated the delegates for being present at the event, which was initiated by the school in a bid to sensitise the teaching fraternity of the region to the issue. Teachers and delegates from more than 15 schools across Haryana participated in the session. Wipro Earthian is one of India’s largest sustainability education programmes for schools and colleges. Resource person Ashish Shah introduced and explained the concept of sustainability to the attendees and how it’s imperative to take immediate action.

