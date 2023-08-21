Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj unfurled the national flag. Students participated in various activities, such as speeches, poetry recitation, fancy dress, play, etc, all of which revived the spirit of nationalism. Tiny tots of the pre-primary wing presented patriotic songs and dances. Dressed up as freedom fighters, students of Class V to XII put up a dazzling performance showcasing their talents. A satirical parody was staged highlighting the spirit of nationalism.

#Panchkula