Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

A seminar on ‘Cyber safety and security’ was organised by the school, which aimed at creating awareness among parents and teachers about different types of cybercrimes and the imperative need for cyber security. Resource persons Sahil Khanna, Founder, Genesis Educates, and Sukhbir and Sunil, cybercrime specialists, Panchkula police, took turns to explain how the crime rate has grown due to the extensive use of technology. They emphasised that the cyber cell plays a significant role in ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. It is the responsibility of the teachers and parents to guide students about cyber rules and how to keep oneself protected. “It is heartening to learn that the school is vigilant and concerned about the safety of our children, both online and offline. Such an interaction is an eye opener for all of us. We were able to clarify many doubts regarding the issue. Congratulations to the school authorities for organising interaction on such relevant issues,” said the parents, who attended the seminar in large numbers. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj addressed the guests.

#cyber crime #Panchkula