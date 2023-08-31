Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

“Name and fame are the flip side of a difficult game called life. Behind the caked face and beautiful smile are countless tears and sleepless nights,” said noted singer Neha bhasin, sharing her musical journey while interacting with students of the school. The programme was organised by school alumnus ‘Ehsas’ as part of the interactive series ‘Unlock Possibilities’ to provide glimpse into the world of music to young inspiring students. “The sky is the limit and India is ready to conquer the stars. We proved it recently. The young mind is very creative and fertile and it is upon the elders to unleash the possibilities and guide them to make informed decisions,” said Jaya Bhardwaj, Principal of the school, while addressing the students. She congratulated Neha Bhasin for her accomplishments and making a mark in the world of music.

#Panchkula