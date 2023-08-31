Hansraj Public School, Sector-6, Panchkula

“Name and fame are the flip side of a difficult game called life. Behind the caked face and beautiful smile are countless tears and sleepless nights,” said noted singer Neha bhasin, sharing her musical journey while interacting with students of the school. The programme was organised by school alumnus ‘Ehsas’ as part of the interactive series ‘Unlock Possibilities’ to provide glimpse into the world of music to young inspiring students. “The sky is the limit and India is ready to conquer the stars. We proved it recently. The young mind is very creative and fertile and it is upon the elders to unleash the possibilities and guide them to make informed decisions,” said Jaya Bhardwaj, Principal of the school, while addressing the students. She congratulated Neha Bhasin for her accomplishments and making a mark in the world of music.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months